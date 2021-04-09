Fox News Found The Time To Bash Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over Prince Philip’s Death

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fox News reached the span of the Grand Canyon when host Brian Kilmeade attempted to place the death of Prince Philip on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shoulders.

Kilmeade is currently being blasted on social media regarding recent comments he made on the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

During a Fox News segment which after news broke, Kilmeade insinuated that Philip’s health deteriorated further after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s viral interview with Oprah in March.

After retiring from his royal duties in 2017, Philip’s health issues began to increase when he underwent surgery for a blocked coronary in 2011. In 2019, he crashed his car, injuring one other person in the wreck. Most recently he was hospitalized in March where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

“Also if you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that,” Kilemeade said.

Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview … Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021

Kilmeade also goes on to throw Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson into the mix, saying that she also somehow added to Philip’s stress during his time on earth.

Fox News: Megan Markle's interview a month ago just killed the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh. Also on Fox News: Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes didn't kill him. Must have been drugs or cardiovascular disease. Also on Fox News: We're not racists. — Dr. Liz Giorgetti Katzen has her shots and papers (@LizKatz10622929) April 9, 2021

In a second interview, Kilmeade references Piers Morgan, who infamously doubled down on his racist tirade against Markle, questioning the timing of the Oprah sit down.

“One thing that Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show which he famously walked off of is like ‘really, your grandfather’s in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ And evidently, it definitely added to his stress,” Kilmeade added.

Fox News already blaming Meghan and Prince Harry, after the British Royal Family announced that 99yrs old Prince Philip died after a "preexisting heart condition" Brian Kilmeade says his source is Piers Morgan. 🤦🏽‍♂️ The Crown getting more stories. 😉pic.twitter.com/8blFkQcrK9 — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) April 9, 2021

The two may possibly travel to the UK for funeral services, but no word from the palace on a date as the family is still grieving. While family ties are strained over Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” from their royal duties, it’s very strange that Fox News went to such depths.

On Friday morning, Buckingham Palace released an official statement confirming the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh,” the statement reads. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

The palace’s official statement went on to say the royal family will “join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II shared one of the longest public unions, and were married for over 70 years. Prince Philip was also the longest serving consort of any British Monarch.

Philip was born into royalty on June 10, 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenburg on the Greek island of Corfu. However his family life was far from traditional after his uncle, King Constantine I, was forced to abdicate the Greek throne in 1922.

The transition undoubtedly carried on with him throughout his life, and served as a foundation for him to serve his family. Queen Elizabeth II often recanted how Philip’s strength helped carry her through her role as monarch.

The two married on Nov. 20, 1947 and bore four children together, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and have a total of eight grandchildren.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of her father King George VI, officially launching both of them into a life in front of the public, forcing Philip to retire his role as a naval officer.

“Philip modernized everything but slowly as he had opposition from the old guard who wanted to keep it as it was,” said the royal biographer Ingrid Seward. However, Philip’s public persona was also marred by a series of racist and blunt statements, and was known for repeated offenses.

During a trip to Australia, Philip once reportedly said, “Still throwing spears?” to a group of Aboriginal people, according to Al Jazeera. And after accepting a gift from a Kenyan woman while touring Africa, Philip asked, “You are a woman, aren’t you?”

“If you stay here much longer you’ll all be slitty-eyed,” he once said to a group of British students during a visit to China.

Philip, along with his family were often viewed as remnants of colonization, due to Britain’s violent conquering of several countries around the world.

