Cincinnati: Monkey Sightings In Price Hill #WTFasho

There have been reports of people saying that they have seen Monkeys in Price Hill. Check out this video below from a lady named Sammy.

“There’s not much we can do until we have a confirmed sighting by Cincinnati police,” said David Orban, the zoo’s director for animal science and strategy.

Some residents said they saw monkeys swinging in the trees in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street & Enright Avenue in East Price Hill. One of them, Sammy Trinh, said she posted a video to Facebook.

Warning: This video contains explicit language:

