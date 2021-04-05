Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards have concluded and a number of television and film stars took home honors for their contributions to the arts. Winning big were Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and the late Chadwick Boseman among many this past Sunday (April 4).

The 2021 Sag Awards were prerecorded and much like other awards programs, the rules of social distancing in the pandemic era were in effect. Davis won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with her co-star in Boseman winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award opposite of her.

Kaluuya’s role as the late Fred Hampton Sr. notched the British actor the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award, and the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series went to Disney Plus’ hit Stars Wars offshoot series, The Mandalorian.

The big award of the night, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, went to The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt among others.

The full list of winners can be viewed below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1987

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

