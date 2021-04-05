How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It seems Bhad Bhabie is finally cashing out on her celebrity. She said she made a million in a couple of hours after joining OnlyFans.

As spotted on Page Six Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli just hit a lick and you didn’t even know it. On Thursday, April 1 she joined the London based content subscription service. Prior to making the move she teased it with a video of her wearing different lingerie sets. “saw your 6 million comments and now i’m answering your call we breaking all the rules onlyfans.com/bhadbhabie . See u biches there . LINK IN BIO ” she wrote.

Later that day she returned to her Instagram with receipts, literally. The post in question showed an itemized report of her earnings for the day totaling to a whopping $1,092,762.63. “not bad for 6 hours we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record ” the caption read. While she secured the bag some folks were still critical of her 18 year-old body. Other questioned the folks who actually logged on and paid to see a teenager thirst trap. She responded via Instagram Story saying “Lol I don’t have no big donkey booty so don’t expect that over here I can not supply that if you have any complaints call customer service”.

According to the gossip rag an insider who is allegedly very familiar with the app says she is on track to earn a cool 5 million in her first 24 hours. OnlyFans has yet to comment on the claim that she broke their earnings record for a content creator.

