Mayor Lance-Bottoms Wants To Make Public Safety Her 1# Priority [Exclusive Interview]

On the latest edition of Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Ryan sits down with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, to discuss her future initiatives for the city, as well as her most important tasks ahead. The Mayor said during the interview that her #1 priority going for is Public Safety and that she will be doing everything in her power to make sure the folks of Atlanta feel safe in their city.

Ryan also brought along a very special guest, as Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes stops by to surprise the Mayor and officially let her know Radio One will be honoring her during Urban One Honors, premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9P/8C. on TV ONE.

