Prayer Vigil Planned For DMX Outside Hospital Where Rapper Remains On Life Support

Fans and supporters are planning to attend a prayer vigil on Monday to lend support to rapper DMX, who was placed on life support after suffering from a heart attack on Friday.
The event will be held outside of White Plains Hospital in New York where the rapper remains hospitalized. Members of the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will host the vigil.
“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” reads a family spokespersons statement obtained by the Associated Press. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.
On social media DMX’s ex wife Tashera Simmons shared videos of supporters outside of the hospital over the weekend.
The visits continued over the weekend.
#developing @ruffryders roll in to White Plains Hospital to pay tribute to @dmx & offer their prayers & suppprt 🙏 #hot97 @HOT97 #fox5ny @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/LwgeB8cZ9n
— LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) April 4, 2021
Details around the rapper’s condition remain grim, with initial reports stating that DMX’s heart attack was triggered by a suspected drug overdose. However the rapper’s family, nor his spokesperson have not shared what caused the attack.
DMX often details his past battles with addiction through his extensive music catalog. In 2019 he admitted himself into rehab shortly after he was released from jail on tax fraud.
Over the weekend DMX’s lawyer Murray Richman reported that the rapper was breathing on his own, but soon changed his statement to say he was given misinformation regarding DMX’s status. According to the AP, the rapper remains on life support and is on a ventilator.
His peers in the music industry like Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross and T.I. shared messages of support for their comrade.
Sending prayers up for the rapper and his family at this time.
