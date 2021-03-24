CLOSE
Cincinnati: Man Walks Again After Being In A Car Crash

A man named Corey Mathews took his first steps after he was in a car wreck.

Via Fox19

Corey Mathews, 27, was driving east on Ronald Reagan around 2:30 a.m. on March 5 when he was struck by another driver going the wrong way.  Corey has been without the back of his skull since doctors removed it during an emergency brain procedure following the crash. Cory was in a coma immediately after the crash. He later woke up and has gotten stronger each day.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Man Walks Again After Being In A Car Crash  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

