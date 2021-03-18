CLOSE
Ohio: Arrest Warrant Issued To A Man In Connection To A Bomb Threat!!!

An arrest warrant was issued to the person in connection to a bomb threat in Lebanon.

 

Via: Fox19

 

Chief Jeffrey Mitchell says William Joseph Thomas, 38, of Waynesville, has been identified in connection with the telephone threat.

The building at 50 S. Broadway Street was evacuated after police say calls came into two different city employees stating a bomb would go off in 15 minutes.

Surrounding roads were closed and other buildings were also evacuated. No bomb was found.

