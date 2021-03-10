LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rick Ross’s Atlanta luxurious mansion might’ve been used as the royal castle for King Akeem of Zaumda in Coming 2 America, but that isn’t keeping the Bawse from purchasing more million dollar real estate in other places.

People is reporting that the “Hustlin” rapper just put down $3.5 million to relieve former NBA All-Star, Amare Stoudemire of his Florida estate. Oh, did we mention he paid straight up cash for it? We mean, if you have a few million dollars just sitting around in the crib with nothing to do, might as well use it, right? At this point we wonder if Ross brought the cash in a Louis Vuitton suitcase or book bag.

While we’re sure Florida is filled with multi-million dollar homes on the market to choose from, the Miami representative seems to have particular taste when it comes to the property he chooses to live in.

“It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area,” Ross tells PEOPLE of his new home. “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”

Well, can’t argue with that.

Located west of Fort Lauderdale in Southwest Ranches, the estate sits on over 2.3 acres and features six bedrooms and seven baths. The main house has 7,361 square feet of space and houses four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Naturally estates like this have some nice extras and Amare’s old crib has just that as it contains a hidden movie theater, nine-car garage and an indoor bar with a pool table. There’s also a yoga room but we feel lowkey feel like Ross will just turn that into a smokers room.

The luxurious property was on the market a whole four days before Ross came through and swooped it up with the money he found under his couch. Can’t be mad at that.

Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: