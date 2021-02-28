CLOSE
Family Health
HomeFamily Health

Walgreens Now Selling At-Home COVID-19 Tests

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Walgreens Now Selling At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Now getting checked for COVID-19 is even easier than before thanks to Walgreens.
The pharmacy giant is selling at-home saliva-based PCR test kits that can deliver results in less than two days.
Customers can pick one up for $119, which can be used by those requiring a negative result before travelling.
Robert Thompson, CEO at Clinical Reference Laboratory, says these kits deliver “highly accurate results with 100 percent sensitivity and specificity.”
How often have you been tested for COVID-19? Which method was used?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube Visits 'Fuse Top 20 Countdown'
Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros Of Holding Back…
 4 hours ago
03.01.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 11 hours ago
02.28.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 11 hours ago
02.28.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 19 hours ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close