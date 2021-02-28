LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Walgreens Now Selling At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Now getting checked for COVID-19 is even easier than before thanks to Walgreens.

The pharmacy giant is selling at-home saliva-based PCR test kits that can deliver results in less than two days.

Customers can pick one up for $119, which can be used by those requiring a negative result before travelling.

Robert Thompson, CEO at Clinical Reference Laboratory, says these kits deliver “highly accurate results with 100 percent sensitivity and specificity.”

How often have you been tested for COVID-19? Which method was used?

