Cincinnati: Driver Hits Officer In A High-Speed Chase

A woman flees from the police and hits the officer.

Chelsea Knipper, 31, is under arrest on multiple charges: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, failure to comply with police, identity fraud, forgery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under a suspension and not wearing a seatbelt.

She was booked into the Clermont County Jail at 3:40 a.m. Friday and makes her first court appearance in the case at 10 a.m., jail officials say.

The pursuit began about midnight when Alexandria police received a report of a suspicious person parked in a parking lot, according to the highway patrol.

