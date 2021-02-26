CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Roaming Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As we’re getting closer to the release of the highly anticipated “Coming 2 America“, Eddie Murphy stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to not only promote the film but of course share memories and laughs. Being a star for decades, Eddie has stories for days so it’s only right that Jimmy asks him to give more details on those unforgettable moments he’s shared with fellow icons over the years.

Eddie Murphy talks about meeting legends like Richard Pryor throughout his career, getting bad advice from Rodney Dangerfield (while giving an extremely accurate impersonation), and remembers the late, Muhammad Ali. Murphy and Fallen both share smiles over this notorious moment from his interview with Ed Bradley in 1996.

Eddie Murphy shares that he always admired that Ali was able to still enjoy life, despite his diagnosis. As we know, to get through the pain we must find joy. In this next story, Murphy shares details on being challenged by Prince to a basketball game with his brother Charlie Murphy. Two amazing entertainers gone way too soon! Watch this full story and more below…

 

WATCH THIS TOO

Russ Parr and special guest cast members from COMING 2 AMERICA on National Black Movie Day, a celebration of Black storytellers, filmmakers, and moviegoers!

 

RELATED: Jermaine Fowler Talks Getting Emotional After Landing ‘Coming 2 America’ Role & Wanting To Deliver A Worthy Sequel

RELATED: I’m Rick James B*tch: Six of His Wildest Moments Includes Prince Sobbing

RELATED: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince

Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

15 photos Launch gallery

Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

Continue reading Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

[caption id="attachment_937201" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios[/caption] Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic comedy Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was set for a theater release before having to pivot to Amazon Prime. Now that images from the anticipated film have been released, fans on Twitter are ready to pack their bags for Zamunda. Amazon Studios released on Friday (Dec. 18) the first look images of Coming 2 America, featuring shots of fellow co-stars Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, and Tracy Morgan among others. Shari Headley and James Earl Jones also return to reprise their roles. Coming 2 America finds Price Akeem Joffer [Murphy] ready to assume the throne of King from his father [Jones] and returns to Queens, N.Y. with Semmi [Hall] to find a lost son [Jermaine Fowler] who will be heir to the throne. Like many other big films for 2020, Coming 2 America had to make the switch due to the pandemic still making it unsafe to head outdoors although help is said to be on the way. That said, the movie should definitely play just as well inside homes as it would in theaters if the images shared are any indication. Check out the reaction to the images from Twitter below. Of course, not everyone seems thrilled. https://twitter.com/AmazonStudios/status/1339964121270407168 https://twitter.com/AmazonStudios/status/1339964130355257344 — Photo: Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
QAnon Shaman Says Trump Pardoning Lil Wayne Made…
 6 hours ago
02.26.21
Chloe x Halle “Ungodly Hour,” Chanel West Coast…
 18 hours ago
02.26.21
13 items
Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To…
 20 hours ago
02.26.21
Mulatto Talks New Summer Time Project With Dominique…
 21 hours ago
02.26.21
Photos
Close