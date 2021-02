LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Brent Spence Bridge is in urgent need!!!

Via Fox19

It’s time to stop talking and start acting,” reads a news release on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Chamber, Cincinnati Chamber, Northern Kentucky Chamber, and Ohio Chamber.

They will elaborate on their call for action during a 9 a.m.. news conference Thursday.

Cincinnati: The Brent Spence Bridge Is In Urgent Need was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: