Actor Lamon Archey stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about all that he’s got going on! Honey he’s booked and busy! From his historic role on the popular soap opera “Days Of Our Lives,” to his bad boy character in the CW hit show “All American,” Lamon is stacking is IMDB credits okay! We talked about Lamon being black history as he was apart of the first black marriage on Days Of Our Lives and what that meant to him. He also dove into the pandemic and how it forced him to work on himself as man, father, and partner. Of course we had to talk about his infamous role playing Beyonce’s love interest in the “Cater 2 U” music video but the gag is….His kids didn’t know who Beyonce was LOL! To see how his kids responded, plus what he has coming down the pipeline check out the full interview.

Lamon Archey Talks Being Black History On ‘Days Of Our Lives,’ Working With Beyoncé, & More was originally published on kysdc.com

