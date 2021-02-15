LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’re finally only a few weeks away from indulging in the highly anticipated Snyder Cut to DC’s Justice League and while it may not erase the abomination that was Joss Whedon’s 2017 version of it, it can’t be any worse, can it?

Yesterday fans got their first full trailer for the upcoming 4-hour film event and while some scenes seem lifted from Joss Whedon’s f*ckery (he did take over the original film after Snyder left to attend to his family), the trailer has given fans hope of some kind of redemption for the superhero mash-up film. In the trailer we get our first great look at Darkseid in the flesh who seems ready to disintegrate anyone in his path with his Omega Beams and we finally get to see Superman don the black suit fans have been amped to see him in since the film first went into production years ago.

It also seems like The Joker may play a role in everything when it’s all said and done as Jared Leto’s take on the character seems to be having a heart-to-heart with Ben Affleck’s Batman at some point in the film. Keep in mind this isn’t the same face tattoo rockin’ Clown Prince of Crime we met in 2016’s Suicide Squad (another clunker). It should be interesting to see what Snyder has up his sleeve for his appearance in his film.

While the film already seems to be superior to it’s 2016 predecessor, Zack Snyder has already stated that he doesn’t intend on filming a sequel to the upcoming film. Not exactly the vote of confidence we were looking for. Still though, we’ll be tuning into HBO Max on March 18 when the film is available to stream.

Are you going to be checking out the Snyder Cut to Justice League? Let us know in the comments section.

The Remix: Peep The New Trailer To Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

