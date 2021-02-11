CLOSE
Cavs Star Larry Nance Jr. Loads Up on Chicken McNuggets in #MeVsNuggets Dare

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

While being confined to off the court for six weeks following surgery on his left hand, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance, Jr. found a way recently to keep himself busy.

As his team took on the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 10, he took on a challenge that was fitting for him and the matchup.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Taking to Twitter ahead of tip-off, Nance posted a picture of 12 10 packs of McDonald’s chicken McNuggets. The message of Nance’s post was clear: he’d be taking part in the #MeVsNuggets challenge, in which Cavs fans attempt to eat one chicken nugget for every point that the Denver Nuggets score against their team.

That’s right.  Nance took part in eating close to 100 McNuggets!

While he had a good night chomping down on the popular McDonald’s treat, the Cavs had a terrible night facing off against the Nuggets on the basketball court.

Nance reacted at halftime with a GIF of one that summed up his expression with a little help from Garfield.

As it was pretty obvious that the Cavs were going to lose, and they did as they fell to the Nuggets, 133-95, Nance tweeted with a GIF of a white flag.  A sign that signaled surrendering.

The Cavs are now 10-16 so far this season as it is not looking good for the team.  Despite getting off to a good start, they are now in the middle of a losing streak as they have now lost five straight games.

They could sure use Nance right now.  At least the #MeVsNuggets challenge kept him busy.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Bachman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Third Picture, First and Second GIF and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Cavs Star Larry Nance Jr. Loads Up on Chicken McNuggets in #MeVsNuggets Dare  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

