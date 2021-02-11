CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: Curfew Could Expire Today

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Looks like Ohio’s Curfew could expire today. I know some of you are going to be happy you can stay out longer.

Via Fox19

The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard shows the state has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2. As of Feb. 10, the state reported 1,922 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Gov. DeWine will discuss the numbers and curfew order in his Thursday afternoon briefing. The initial curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been in place since late last year, Nov. 19, 2020. Two weeks ago, it was moved from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

DeWine said there is always the possibility of bringing the curfew back if the hospital numbers increase again.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

OHIO: Curfew Could Expire Today  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical…
 10 hours ago
02.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2…
 22 hours ago
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…
 23 hours ago
02.11.21
From “Get Out” To A Revolution: Daniel, Lakeith,…
 1 day ago
02.11.21
Photos
Close