OHIO: Curfew Could Expire Today

Looks like Ohio’s Curfew could expire today. I know some of you are going to be happy you can stay out longer.
Via Fox19
The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard shows the state has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2. As of Feb. 10, the state reported 1,922 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Gov. DeWine will discuss the numbers and curfew order in his Thursday afternoon briefing. The initial curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been in place since late last year, Nov. 19, 2020. Two weeks ago, it was moved from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
DeWine said there is always the possibility of bringing the curfew back if the hospital numbers increase again.
