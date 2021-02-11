OHIO: Curfew Could Expire Today

The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard shows the state has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2. As of Feb. 10, the state reported 1,922 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Gov. DeWine will discuss the numbers and curfew order in his Thursday afternoon briefing. The initial curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been in place since late last year, Nov. 19, 2020. Two weeks ago, it was moved from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.