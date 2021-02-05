TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Shampoo Cleansed My Braids With Ease

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Calling all protective style lovers! As a natural girl who makes a point to protect my mane from the wintery weather —protective styles— mainly knotless braids have become my hairstyle savior. However, we all know that rocking a protective style doesn’t mean you should forgo your haircare routine. It’s a known fact that natural hair needs all the TLC it can get. And since product build up can easily take braids from fab to drab, it’s important to use the right shampoo in your routine. This is where Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Shampoo with Aloe ($12.99, Target.com) leveled up my haircare regimen.

One of things I love about this shampoo is its innovative, lightweight formula. Made with micellar water, this shampoo acts as a magnet to remove dirt, oil and debris from your hair without the fuss. I also appreciate that the formula is made with aloe which gives my 4B/4C curls the moisture that it needs. Plus, it’s packaged in a bottle and equipped with a pointed tip that makes it easy to target every section of my hair.

To be honest, I used to shy away from washing my braids regularly (don’t judge me) — strictly out of fear of ruining my style. After all, it’s super-easy for your braids to go from neat to fuzzy when washing your hair. So, in an effort to keep my hair in shape, I had to see if this shampoo truly lives up to the hype.

Once I received my package, it was on. I gathered all of my haircare essentials (application bottles, shampoo, and conditioner) and hopped in the shower. I started my wash day with an apple cider vinegar rinse to help remove excess product build-up from the scalp. Next, I grabbed the Wash Day Delight Shampoo with Aloe and went to work. I applied the shampoo to my mane and used the pointed tip to target the back of my head and sides. Next, I followed up by gently massaging the product into my hair. If you’re rough with your mane, frizz will definitely occur.

After massaging the shampoo into my hair, I rinsed my mane thoroughly. Again, I gently massaged my hair as the water ran through my braids to help remove the product. Once I looked in my shower mirror, I realized how clean and moisturized my braids looked. I also loved the way my scalp felt: refreshed and rejuvenated.

Next, I finished up by applying two parts of the Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight with Aloe Jelly-to-Cream Conditioner ($10.99, Target.com) and two parts water into an applicator bottle. Then I applied the mixture to my scalp and braids evenly. I let it sit for a few minutes then rinsed. I followed up by spraying my hair with Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($13.99, Target.com) and layered my braids with a dollop of Eco Style Professional Olive Styling Gel ($5.49, Target.com). Finally, I sealed my braids with the ORS Olive Oil Wrap/Set Mousse ($5.59, Target.com) and tied my hair down with a scarf.

Overall, the Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Shampoo with Aloe did my braids justice. My hair felt moisturized days after my wash day and maintained a clean feel. I’m also a fan of how inexpensive this shampoo is, and the quality you get for your coins. So, I can officially say that you don’t have to be afraid of washing your braids.

