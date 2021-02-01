Saved by the Bell Star Dustin Diamond Dead At 44

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit show “Saved by the Bell,” has died after a battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer.
A rep for Dustin confirmed the news with TMZ Monday morning.
From TMZ:
His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. His dad was by his side when he passed away. Dustin’s death comes just a couple weeks after completing his first round of chemo after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma … which is commonly referred to as lung cancer. We were told the cancer started somewhere in Dustin’s body and metastasized in his lungs.
Diamond was initially hospitalized in January after feeling pain all over his body.
