5 people shot at local bar

Officers are investigating a shooting at a local bar in Covington bar where 5 people suffered from gunshot wounds.
Covington police were dispatched to the second time around bar for shots fired just before 10pm.
it is unclear the motive for the shooting.
The incident is still under investigation.
All The Ways Police Handled The Domestic Terrorists At The Capitol With White Gloves
All The Ways Police Handled The Domestic Terrorists At The Capitol With White Gloves
1.
1 of 10
So the police open the gates 🤔pic.twitter.com/NCOKD9ZBVy— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 6, 2021
2.
2 of 10
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Super nice of that cop to help a MAGA terrorist down the steps of the Capitol.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021
Are you kidding me?pic.twitter.com/oxJZCX31hj
4.
4 of 10
this man broke into a government building and stole somebody’s mail which is a federal crime. https://t.co/4LJ2EJZ9cF— α. (@bitchareyoudumb) January 7, 2021
5.
5 of 10
https://t.co/ws3p5GZ8az. lawmaker Derrick Evans asked to resign over recording himself storming the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/4Ag0OfiPKi— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 7, 2021
6.
6 of 10
BREAKING: Clashes reported inside the U.S. Capitol building pic.twitter.com/2twyZAD6wJ— BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021
7.
7 of 10
This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Here’s a looter stealing a podium from inside the U.S. Capitol and not getting shot, tear gassed, or thrown in an unmarked police van. #MakesYaThink pic.twitter.com/LX6PVddqCe— Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 6, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Allowing this siege was absolutely a choice by Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/4kvFIjDYce— Kristin Mink #AbolishTheJimCrowFilibuster (@KristinMinkDC) January 6, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Police straight up kidnapped black lives matter protesters in unmarked vans and now it’s like “these people broke into the Capitol Building, I guess there’s nothing we can do” pic.twitter.com/slcC4yU9Rh— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 6, 2021
5 people shot at local bar was originally published on rnbcincy.com