PUMA Releasing New J. Cole DREAMER 2 Kicks

Unbeknownst to many, J. Cole’s sneaker signature line on Puma is continuing to grow in popularity and with that kind of success comes new and innovative colorways and remixes.

Yesterday (Jan. 21) Puma announced that they were going to be adding to Cole’s basketball RS-Dreamer sneaker line and releasing the new DREAMER 2 at the end of the month for those looking to ball on the court while still looking stylish on the block. Equipped with Puma’s RS technology to help ballers break ankles in comfort, the DREAMER 2 is bound to get some burn on courts from the playground to the NBA.

Cole himself announced the new shoe by remaking the album cover of his 2014 Forest Hills Drive project. Cole is back on the rooftop of his childhood crib with the same gear, save for the new Puma kicks.

The Dreamer 2 is set to release on J. Cole’s birthday, January 28th on Foot Locker.com, PUMA.com as well as select retailers worldwide starting January 28—across the board—tothe tune of $135.

Will you be checking for these at the end of the month? Check out detailed photos below and let us know in the comments section.

