Cincinnati Public School students return to blended learning February 1st

It was announced by the CPS District that CPS students will return to a blended school schedule starting February 1st. The announcement comes as Hamilton county is in the purple according the Ohio Department of Health in regards to Covid-19 cases. Specific plans to return has not been finalized but the first phase is geared towards specialized classrooms and younger students.

We will keep our listeners informed.

 

  [caption id="attachment_2728093" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: ridvan_celik / Getty[/caption] Columbus Public School has announced via a letter from Superintendant Laura Mitchell on their official website the tentative layout for what the 2020/2021 school year will look like.  Will kids be learning in person?  Or will our children continue distance learning?  As of now, it’s up to the parents what path their child will take. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] CPS will offer three options for children, the blended learning format, the Cincinnati digital academy, or the flex remote learning. The blended learning format would be two days of in-class learning and three days of remote learning.  Students would be split into two groups to properly social distance.  If you would like your child to attend the Cincinnati digital academy click here to be contacted for enrollment. For more information and details on the school year click here or see below

