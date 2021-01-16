CLOSE
Feature Story
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs

Aaliyah Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

This year marks 20 years since we lost Aaliyah. But today (January 16), we’re celebrating the singer on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Baby Girl may no longer be with us, but her music (what we can find of it) keeps her legacy alive.

We invite you to test your knowledge of some of Aaliyah’s greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

See Also: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

See Also: ‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah: ‘She Was Charming And Beautiful’

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

