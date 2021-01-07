The Cleveland Indians are saying to two of its well-known and beloved players.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco have both been traded to the New York Mets on Jan. 7.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In exchange, the Indians receive infielder Andres Giménez, infielder Amed Rosario, right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. Giménez, 22, made his major league debut this season, logging a bWAR of 1.1 while batting .263 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs and 12 RBI across 49 games.

We have acquired INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, OF Isaiah Greene and RHP Josh Wolf from the New York Mets in exchange for SS Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco. pic.twitter.com/MhxvJR2QuF — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 7, 2021

Lindor was a part of both the Akron Aeros and Columbus Clippers before joining the Indians in 2015. Known as “Frankie” and “Mr. Smiles,” he soon played a key role in the team, especially when they played against the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He remained one of the top shortstops for several more seasons.

Carrasco joined the Indians in 2009. A longtime veteran with the team, he “was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019” before coming back and finishing the rest of that season after fighting that battle.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Julio Aguilar and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Adam Glanzman and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Send Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets was originally published on wzakcleveland.com