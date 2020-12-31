Best of 2020: Here Are The Top 5 Fashionable Looks Of The Year

It’s only right to end the year with a fashion round up of our favorite looks. This concept might sound silly, especially since we’ve been quarantined for approximately 3/4 of the year. Despite those minor details, the celebs found creative ways to show up in all their fashionable glory. We started the year with red carpet looks, and mid-way through we got some of the most amazing virtual looks.

Regardless of the circumstances, some celebrities put their heart and soul into their red carpet looks. From impeccable styling to perfectly crafted makeup, these 5 ladies showed out for 2020. Take a look at the top 5 fashionable looks of the year.

Kerry Washington at the 2020 Golden Globes

Kerry Washington served a jaw-dropping look at the Golden Globes. The 43-year old mother of two hit the red carpet in an Altuzarra dress and Magda Butrym heels. I love that she was able to pull off this classy, sophisticated ensemble without wearing a blouse.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Primetime Emmy Awards

It’s hard to pick just one of Tracee’s best fashion moments of 2020. She literally slays in her sleep. At this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, the actress looked stunning in a gold, tiered Alexandre Vauthier FW20 Couture gown.

Janelle Monae at the Academy Awards

Janelle Monae showed her extravagant style on the red carpet of the Academy Awards. The singer and actress wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown, which featured 160,000 Swarovski crystals. The long-sleeved hooded dress took 600 hours to make!

Regina King at the Primetime Emmy Awards

Regina King looked like a queen as she headed to the Emmys to accept her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Watchmen. She wore a gorgeous blue custom Schiaparelli gown, which was later auctioned online. All proceeds were donated to the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Zendaya Coleman at the Critics’ Choice Awards

There’s never been best dressed list that Zendaya hasn’t blessed. We could easily post about her best looks of 2020. The actress slayed in a hot pink Tom Ford 2-piece. The molded, asymmetrical top was paired with a simple floor-length skirt. The end result was magical!

