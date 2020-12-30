CLOSE
OHIO NEWS: Statewide Curfew Extended Through January 23rd

Home Health Aids face Danger from PPE Shortage

2020 is almost over, but Ohio’s statewide curfew to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19 is going to continue well into the first month of 2021.

Governor Mike DeWine has an announced the extension of the state’s curfew that will remain until at least Jan. 23.  It runs every day from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It does not apply to those coming and going from work, those who have an emergency or need medical care. It’s also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Also allowed is carryout purchases and drive-thru at fast-food restaurants.

The cutoff time for selling food and drinks to customers for those stopping inside the businesses is 10 p.m.

So why is the state curfew being extended once again?

Gov. DeWine explains how it is unclear the Holiday season might “have on our hospital and health care systems.”

Another reason to end 2020 and start 2021 very safely.

OHIO NEWS: Statewide Curfew Extended Through January 23rd  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

