Joe Burrow: Is Back Walking Again Showing Great Progress

Joe Burrow is back up and walking again after a successful surgery.

It has been nearly four weeks since Burrow had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. The Bengals said the surgery went well with Burrow expected to make a full recovery.

During Christmas Day, the franchise QB was moving around as bandages still covered his left knee.

