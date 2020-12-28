Over the weekend Nashville, Tennessee was rocked by an early Christmas morning explosion after a suicide bomber turned an RV into a weapon of mass destruction.

Now TMZ is reporting that authorities have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the domestic act of terror outside of the AT&T building in downtown Nashville and did indeed kill himself in the process. Though the answer to “Why?” has yet to be determined, it’s been reported that someone familiar with Quinn said the 63-year-old suicide bomber had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Still no word on motive — although there’s speculation he might’ve been paranoid about 5G tech, but that hasn’t been confirmed. The feds also say they can’t link his act to any type of ideology they’ve picked up on in the early days of their investigation. As a result, they aren’t dubbing it as terrorism just yet.

Fortunately, Warner himself is the only fatality from the bombing … which is pretty miraculous considering how big it was. A few people were injured, but not critically.

The moments leading up to the explosion add an extra layer of unease as the why continues to be a mystery … Warner had an alarm blaring for several minutes telling people to evacuate, and then right before his bomb went off — cops say he played Petula Clark’s “Downtown.”

That's weird and lowkey creepy. Naturally, Donald Trump has yet to comment on this domestic terrorist act as it's not known whether Warner was making a political statement fueled by the kind of conspiracy theories or white nationalist agenda that Cheeto Jesus is known for pushing. The Divider-In-Chief wouldn't want to condemn someone who might've been a loyal supporter and risk alienating his cult base in the process.2020 can't end soon enough, b.

Nashville Suicide Bomber Identified As White Guy, Anthony Quinn Warner

