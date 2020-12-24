Colerain police are looking for a missing 4 year old girl.
Via Fox19
An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, and Warren counties.
The girl is 4-year-old Lakota Elliot. Her family says she is 3′ and 32 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Lakota was last seen wearing a purple jacket in Cincinnati, according to police.
Authorities also report the girl’s mother, 35-year-old Emily Elliot, is missing. The family says Emily is 5′4″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For Missing 4 Year Old was originally published on rnbcincy.com
