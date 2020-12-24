CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For Missing 4 Year Old

Colerain police are looking for a missing 4 year old girl.

Via Fox19

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, and Warren counties.

The girl is 4-year-old Lakota Elliot. Her family says she is 3′ and 32 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lakota was last seen wearing a purple jacket in Cincinnati, according to police.

Authorities also report the girl’s mother, 35-year-old Emily Elliot, is missing. The family says Emily is 5′4″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For Missing 4 Year Old  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Channy Thomas’ Pretty Periods Subscription Box Is Changing…
 1 day ago
12.23.20
7 items
Hypebeast Alert: A New Gucci x The North…
 1 day ago
12.23.20
Snitches Get Sued: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Robbery…
 1 day ago
12.23.20
“Am I Not Worthy?”: Trump Supporter Lil Wayne…
 1 day ago
12.23.20
Photos
Close