Coronavirus
Ohio reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases

The Ohio Department of Health reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths from Covid-19 complications.

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Saturday about the new cases, vaccines and ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Gov. DeWine says 123,000 of Pfizer vaccines and more than 200,000 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines will be distributed next week in efforts to vaccinate every senior and nursing home workers by the end of 2020.

Photos
