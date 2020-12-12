Favorite Holiday Music

As the Holidays are nearing closer, one important question of this time is..What is your all time favorite Holiday song?
Even though Mariah Carey “All I want for Christmas” is the best selling song, my favorite is “Someday at Christmas” by the Legend Stevie Wonder. It’s a beautiful song with so many musical layers!
Other favorites include: “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway “Let it Snow” By Boyz II Men and “It’s Christmas Time Again” by Ashanti.
25 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Are Too Cute Not To Buy
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Slogan Holiday SweaterSource: 1 of 25
2. Mr. & Mrs. Claus SweaterSource: 2 of 25
3. Fair Isle SweaterSource: 3 of 25
4. Reindeer SweaterSource: 4 of 25
5. Santa Elf SweaterSource: 5 of 25
6. Ugly Christmas SweaterSource: 6 of 25
7. Penguin Holiday SweaterSource: 7 of 25
8. Red Nose Reindeer SweaterSource: 8 of 25
9. Merry Elfin Christmas SweaterSource: 9 of 25
10. Santa Christmas SweaterSource: 10 of 25
11. Light Up Reindeer SweaterSource: 11 of 25
12. Christmas Print SweaterSource: 12 of 25
13. Naughty or Nice SweaterSource: 13 of 25
14. Snow Babe Holiday SweaterSource: 14 of 25
15. Reindeer Knitted SweaterSource: 15 of 25
16. Gingerbread SweaterSource: 16 of 25
17. All Over Reindeer SweaterSource: 17 of 25
18. Christmas Tree SweaterSource: 18 of 25
19. Reindeer Fair Isle SweaterSource: 19 of 25
20. Light Up Christmas Tree SweaterSource: 20 of 25
21. Christmas Print SweaterSource: 21 of 25
22. Runaway Sleigh SweaterSource: 22 of 25
23. Ugly Christmas SweaterSource: 23 of 25
24. Poinsettia SweaterSource: 24 of 25
25. Polar Bear SweaterSource: 25 of 25
