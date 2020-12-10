A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of rapper and singer Mo3, according to a public filing from the Dallas Police Department. Kewon Dontrell White faces one charge of gun possession with a murder charge also pending.

White, 21, is facing one count of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, this after police made the arrest on Wednesday (Dec. 9) and took him into federal custody. The Dallas Police Beat reported on White’s arrest and highlighted that he will face a murder charge once the magistrate undergoes the formal procedures.

From The Dallas Police Beat:

Through the course of the investigation, Homicide Detectives determined that suspect Kewon Dontrell White, a 21-year old Black male, was responsible for killing the victim. On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, suspect White was arrested and taken into federal custody for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. He is also facing a murder charge. His bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date by the magistrate.

The blog shared a Scribd image of the official charging papers filed in court, showing that a warrant went out for White’s arrest.

White allegedly carried out the brazen daylight murder of Mo3 on northbound Interstate 35 after giving chase. Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, crashed his vehicle attempting to flee the late model Chevy Camaro that tailed him and was ran down by the suspect and shot dead just before noon local time.

While there was some speculation that Mo3 was set up by a woman whose home he left just prior to the incident, that same woman expressed grief and sorrow over the rapper’s loss.

—

Photo: Radio One

Man Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Dallas Rapper Mo3 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: