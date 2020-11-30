Anyone who still follows Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s struggle yet somewhat successful career knows that his relationship with his baby mama, Sara Monlina, is as strained as his relationship to the streets.

With that being the case, Molina has mostly steered clear of even mentioning his name on her social media, but after Tekashi allegedly referred to their daughter as “that little girl,” Sara promptly aired out the rainbow haired rapper on her IG story for disrespecting the child they share together. After initially calling him “punk b*tch,” Molina went in on her second post and broke down what her beef was with her snitch of a baby daddy.

“Imma just leave it here I haven’t spoke ‘Bad’ on him for a while and when I speak on him I speak on the situations that were bad. I refrain from feeling any type of way from ALL ABUSIVE HURTFUL shit he did to me and the shit my daughter witnessed because of you, BUT WHAT I’m not gonna do is have you reffer to OUR daughter as ‘that little girl’ like she means nothing to you when ALL YOU DO IS CAP ABOUT OUR DAUGHTER to these motherfuck*ng little kids on it because honestly those are the only people that are left call themselves your fans that fuck with you.”

Well, we don’t see any lies in her post.

Since getting out of prison for his role in helping the government take down a gang of his former homies, Tekashi’s been continuing to troll and clown the culture much to the disdain of Hip-Hoppers across the board. Now it seems like he’s done the same with his own baby mama.

On a brighter note, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest album did flop, so there’s that.

Rainbow-Hair Rap Snitch’s Baby Mama Calls Him Out On IG was originally published on hiphopwired.com

