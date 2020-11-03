CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Hamilton Co. To Receive $1.7M Grant To Combat Crime

Hamilton County to receive a $ 1.7M grant to combat crime.

 

Via FOX19

 

The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime, according to DeVillers.

The grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Community-Based Crime Reduction leverages community knowledge and expertise to focus enforcement efforts on crime “hot spots.” DeVillers said Hamilton County was also awarded $700,000 through BJA’s Strategies for Policing Innovation grant.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Hamilton Co. To Receive $1.7M Grant To Combat Crime  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Pharrell “Ageless” Williams Is Launching A Skin Care…
 2 days ago
11.13.20
Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New…
 2 days ago
11.13.20
Happy Birthday, Hip-Hop: A Meditation On The Birth…
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Debut Album ‘Good…
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Photos
Close