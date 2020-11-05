Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out Sunken Rappers Who Openly Supported Trump

John Legend has never been shy about his disapproval of current sitting President, Donald Trump, but recently he had some choice words for rappers who were trying to help Trump sway the vote.

On Monday (Nov 2), while appearing at a campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, John Legend let all the Trump-supporting rappers know exactly how he felt about their endorsement. After performing “Glory” with Common at the event, the soul singer delivered a powerful speech denouncing Donald Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and its celebrity backers, including Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Lil Pump.

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” John Legend said. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup. It’s called the Sunken Place.”

John Legend expounded on his statement pointing out that Trump’s two-page “Platinum plan” shouldn’t be praised based on the fact it was created a week after Trump publicly told known white supremacist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold because you can’t bank on a word he says,” Legend continued. “Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch. The president isn’t strong. He’s a coward. We’ll choose “a country where The President encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society.”

Check out John Legend’s full speech below.

Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out Sunken Rappers Who Openly Supported Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: