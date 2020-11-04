Trump Checked By Twitter For Lying About Election Results, Biden Still Leading

As expected, Donald Trump is continuing to muddy the 2020 presidential election. Twitter is not having it.

It looks like the Lil Wayne and Lil Pimp oops we mean Lil Pump endorsements were not enough.

When you woke up this Tuesday morning, you learned that country still hasn’t elected its next leader for the next four years. Current projections have Joe Biden on track to win, but, of course, Donald Trump isn’t going to make things any easier. It was reported that Trump would claim victory on election night even if he didn’t have the required 270 electoral college votes, and he didn’t disappoint.

Before he addressed a crowd of his supporters, agent orange got on Twitter and tweeted:

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter immediately flagged the tweet, warning that it contains possible misleading information… that comes as no surprise. Trump’s nonsensical tweet also caught flack from Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, he stood up to his party’s current leader in response to Trump’s tweet.

“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted, and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue.”

Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue. https://t.co/iZr78QoPIH — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 4, 2020

Trump wasn’t done being BIG MAD. During a rant that went down, 2:30am at the White House, h spewed hot garbage to his followers, falsely claiming that there was some kind of fraud preventing him from winning reelection. There is no evidence to back his claims, of course. Trump also claimed “we will be going to the US Supreme Court,” even though all legal experts state it’s not clear what his dispute would actually be.

“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list, OK. It is a very sad moment. To me, it is a very sad moment.”

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment,” he added about the very election system that placed him in office. “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.“As far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”

We need Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to accurately count those votes to confirm Biden has won those states so this nightmare can be over with.

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

