According to WCPO the results are in for the race for U.S. House 33rd Congressional District has gone to the incumbent (D) Sedrick Denson. Denson was elected in the general election on November 6, 2018, his district covers a portion of Hamilton County.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Rep. Sedrick Denson Wins Reelection to U.S. 33rd House District
- Lizzo Makes Political Statement By Posing In American Flag
- Rep. Steve Stivers Wins Reelection to U.S. House 15th Congressional District
- Chris Brown Urges Followers To “Protect Ya Families” Following Election
- Rep. Marcia Fudge Wins Ohio’s 11th Congressional District
- Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District
- DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide
- How Crystal Reneé Hayslett Made The Transition From Tyler Perry’s Stylist To ‘Sistas’ Actress
- 5 Ways To Relax After A Stressful Election Season
- VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes
Rep. Sedrick Denson Wins Reelection to U.S. 33rd House District was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: