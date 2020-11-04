Rep. Marcia Fudge Wins Ohio’s 11th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Marcia Fudge wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
The 11th Congressional District includes most of the majority-black precincts between Cleveland and Akron, as well as it has the largest population of Jewish residents of Ohio’s congressional districts.
Fudge has held the position since 2008.
