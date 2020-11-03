CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Glitch Shuts Down All Voting Machines In Spalding County, GA

Across The U.S. Voters Flock To The Polls On Election Day

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

According to WSBTV, a glitch in the voting machines in Spalding County, Georgia has caused all the machines to be temporarily shut down countywide. Spalding County Elections Supervisor Marcia Ridley says she’s also waiting for ink for the poll pad, as well as maintenance on the voting machines.

Hot 107.9 App

RELATED: Remember When 700 Voting Machines Were Found In A Georgia Warehouse

Provisional ballots have been sent to poll locations in Spalding County so voters can still cast their votes, but the downed machines will make it a lot harder to achieve that goal. In a statement to WSBTV, Ridley said she didn’t know when the machines would be back up and running, but urged everyone to stay calm and be patient.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Glitch Shuts Down All Voting Machines In Spalding County, GA  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
City Girls JT Young Miami
Lil Uzi Vert Posts Pic Of Him &…
 20 hours ago
11.02.20
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Having A…
 20 hours ago
11.02.20
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals
K. Michelle Takes Shots At Keyshia Cole?
 20 hours ago
11.02.20
Spike Lee Checks In To Say “Do The…
 23 hours ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close