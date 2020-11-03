Hamilton County to receive a $ 1.7M grant to combat crime.
Via FOX19
The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime, according to DeVillers.
The grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Community-Based Crime Reduction leverages community knowledge and expertise to focus enforcement efforts on crime “hot spots.” DeVillers said Hamilton County was also awarded $700,000 through BJA’s Strategies for Policing Innovation grant.
Cincinnati: Hamilton Co. To Receive $1.7M Grant To Combat Crime was originally published on rnbcincy.com