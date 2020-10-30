Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Never Ever Forgive Them’

Just days ahead of one of the most consequential presidential elections in modern history, Maxine Waters is reclaiming her time when it comes to Black voters — just not all of them.

The Democratic California senator visited SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” Friday and had some choice words for Black voters intending to cast ballots for Donald Trump as the president ramps up his anti-Black racist rhetoric while speaking to nearly all-white people at his rallies that don’t require attendees to wear masks. The combination of the aforementioned factors proved to be a bridge too far for Waters, she told Madison.

“Any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities,” she said underscoring the sense of betrayal she and other critics of the president feel toward Black people who support him.

Waters also singled out Black men, who polling shows are predicted to vote for the president in greater numbers than four years ago. She said there will be consequences for their actions in the voting booth.

“Black men who don’t understand if they’re not listening to you, if they’re not listening to our voices they have a price to pay,” Waters warned. “The years to come, if they help put Trump over, and help him get elected, they will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families, and to their communities, and to their mothers and their grandmothers….They will shamefully be accused of having attributed to the lack of equality life for the people they claim to love so much.”

Waters’ comments came one day after Lil Wayne became the latest in a growing list of rappers and other Black celebrities who have offered their full-throated endorsements for Trump’s campaign to be re-elected.

Still addressing Black men, Waters added that any expectations they may have for Trump to help increase their personal financial situations are simply delusions of grandeur.

“They think somehow, if they are going to support Trump, that they’re gonna realize some big sums of money. That’s gonna come to them through some damn proposals that they are going to present, and they’re going to be taken care of. And they’re going to be able to manage all of this money. They are crazy,” Waters said. “They’re not going to get a dime from these people.”

And in case there was any confusion about how Waters really feels about Trump, she cleared it all up with a scathing rebuke of the president’s shameless embrace of white supremacy.

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for Black people and Black women in particular,” Waters said before adding later: “It is absolutely unconscionable. It is shameful, but if they would spend some time with us, we would help them to know what we’re struggling for and how they would be able to help us in this struggle.”

Listen to Sen. Maxine Waters on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” below.

Waters’ words could serve as a rallying call for any of the folks who have not already cast a ballot during the current early voting period that’s already seen a historic level of participation. Not ironically, it’s the Black folks in Waters’ age group who are having the biggest impact on the election thus far. Data shows that older Black voters are not just making a serious difference, but they’re also doing so to historic proportions in key battleground states that are crucial to the election’s outcome.

SEE ALSO:

‘You Incompetent Idiot!’ Maxine Waters Accurately Calls Out Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Maxine Waters Calls Trump A ‘Porn Star Fornicator’

Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Never Ever Forgive Them’ was originally published on newsone.com