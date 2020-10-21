Ran Off On The Plug: Fashion Nova Claims Rich The Kid Finessed Them Out Of $100K

Rich The Kid has some explaining to do and it seems he will have to talk slow in court. He is being accused of taking a bag from one of the most successful clothing brands in the country.

As spotted on TMZ the Atlanta native has been hit with a lawsuit from Fashion Nova. The Los Angeles based brand claims that they struck a deal with the “Plug Walk” rapper back in October 2018. Their terms stipulated he would promote the Fashion Nova Men label on his social media feeds in accordance to their suggested social media strategy which included specific product placement in his photos and hashtag direction. Additionally he agreed to name drop the company in his songs.

For these services he was paid a cool $100,000 which were scheduled to occur from October 2018 to December 2019. But the court documents say he failed to fulfill his duties of his ambassador role and did not return any of the monies. In turn Fashion Nova is suing him for damages to the tune of a whopping $2.1 million dollars. While he hasn’t responded formally he took to is IG story and posted “Sh*t is crazy mothaf*ckas tryna sue a n***a left and right.”

This is not the first time Rich has been in the middle of a legal snafu. Back in February he was sued by his former management for breach of contract. Blueprint Artist Management claims he never paid them their due splits after they helped secure him his record deal. They are also asking for millions in damages.

