Cincinnati: Man Dies In Gun Fire Exchange With Elmwood Place Police

Man killed in gunfire exchange with the Elmwood Place Police.

 

Via FOX19

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Rodney Arnez Barnes, 48. The incident began as a traffic stop around 1:31 p.m, when an Elmwood Place police officer pulled Barnes over at Linden Street and Highland Avenue, the Elmwood Place police chief said. After a brief encounter, according to the sheriff’s office, the police officer and Barnes exchanged fire, and Barnes was struck. Barnes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

