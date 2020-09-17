Ohio: More Than 328K People Filed Unemployment In The Last Week

The unemployment rates continues to climb in Ohio as just last week, there are more than 328,000 claims.
America has never seen its economy take such a blow, and although the job market is coming back together there are thousands of Americans who are still without work and income.
U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 form the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.
Unemployment claims remain high, as the economy is trying to get back on their feet. The risk going forward continues to come from virus outbreaks and intermittent interruptions to activity. Overall, the job market is less weak than it was in April.
Black Fashion Designers From Ohio
1. Designs by Winborn by Corey Winborn - Columbus, Ohio
2. Black Owned Cincinnati, Ohio
3. Jamison & Bexley By Jessica S. Columbus, Ohio
4. Joans Bridal Couture by Joan Maidson - Reynoldsburg, Ohio
5. Kevin Black Collection by Kevin Black - Columbus, Ohio
6. Alexandria Jay by Jasmine Burton - Columbus, Ohio
7. The House of Isa by Tracy Powell - Columbus, Ohio
8. Originalitees Cincinnati, Ohio
9. The Kingdom Fashion by Sika InMe - Columbus, Ohio
10. Prissy Duck Designs by Stephanie Foster - Columbus, Ohio
11. Candence Caprice LLC by Candence Caprice Cleveland, Ohio
12. Xantha Designs by Xantha Ward Columbus, Ohio
13. Persona Custom Clothiers by Zuri G - Reynoldsburg, Ohio
14. Amammre Brand by Esther Sands - Columbus, Ohio
15. Man Pro by DameShepp - Columbus, Ohio
16. Eninaeg Designs LLC by Geanine Baylor Columbus, Ohio
17. Jahi by Akili Cooper - Columbus, Ohio
18. PurpleHaze University
19. Rust Martin Columbus, Ohio
20. Street Art Clothing LLC Akron, Ohio
21. Voszi Douglas Columbus, Ohio
22. Tone Bekka Columbus, Ohio
23. Nia Grain Columbus, Ohio
24. NŪ House of Fashion by L'Amour Ameer Columbus, Ohio
25. Kennesha Nycole LLC by Kennesha Nycole Columbus, Ohio
26. Designs By Tabi by Tabitha Abney Columbus, Ohio
27. Jasimine Agape Columbus, Ohio
28. Clean & Filthy Columbus, Ohio
29. Cutting Edj Stylist by Elyse Jones Columbus, Ohio
