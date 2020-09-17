CLOSE
Ohio
Ohio: More Than 328K People Filed Unemployment In The Last Week

The unemployment rates continues to climb in Ohio as just last week, there are more than 328,000 claims.

America has never seen its economy take such a blow, and although the job market is coming back together there are thousands of Americans who are still without work and income.

U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 form the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

Unemployment claims remain high, as the economy is trying to get back on their feet. The risk going forward continues to come from virus outbreaks and intermittent interruptions to activity. Overall, the job market is less weak than it was in April.

Ohio: More Than 328K People Filed Unemployment In The Last Week  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

