Can’t say we are surprised about the latest announcement from Cardi B that she has taken Offset back and isn’t planning to divorce after the couple was seen turning up for her birthday over the weekend in Las Vegas and other outings in Atlanta this week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
TRENDING STORY: The Best Quotes from Cardi B
Well, it seems that Cardi did just what her friends asked confirming on a live video on her Instagram account exactly why she took him back.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard to have no d**k.”
According to Fulton County records the couple is set to appear in court in November but that hasn’t been changed yet. Regardless we hope the two work out their relationship. As crazy as their relationship appears at times it seems that the two really love each other.
The Latest:
- Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy: “I’m So Grateful & In Love With My Son”
- The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend
- Trey Songz Gives COVID Update, Talks ‘Back Home,’ His Growth & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning, For Now
- The Irony: Daniel ‘Sellout’ Cameron Hires Armed Bodyguards To Protect His Own Life As Threats Pour In
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 15, 2020: U.S. Census Halted — Democrats Are Not Convinced — Pandemic Will Cost Us Trillions
- Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sues The Crips
- 21 Savage’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Debuts At #1
- Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation
- Zoë Kravitz Rocks A Bad A** Black Leather Trench In ‘Catwoman’ Sneak Peek
Best Dressed: The 5 Baddest Looks From Cardi B’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Best Dressed: The 5 Baddest Looks From Cardi B’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash
1. Yung Miami1 of 5
2. Teyana Taylor2 of 5
3. JT3 of 5
4. Megan Thee Stallion4 of 5
5. Tommie5 of 5
The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com