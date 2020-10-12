Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters In Response To Alvin Cole Police Shooting

Jay-Z’s commitment to social justice is unwavering. He has stepped up once again for the people who are fighting on the front lines.

As spotted on News One the former Marcy projects hallway loiterer is putting his money where is his mouth and heart are. According to the report he will be funding the legal fees for several protestors who took to the streets demanding justice for Alvin Cole. On Thursday, October locals were incensed when it was revealed that the police officer who shot the 17-year-old will not face any charges. Naturally this caused for some very tense interactions between the police force and protestors. Several people were arrested but it was the fact his family members were put in handcuffs sent shockwaves to people of color and allies throughout the country.

Not only were his mother Tracy and his sisters Tahudah, Taleavia, and Tristiana were taken in but also claim that the badges onsite used excessive force when arresting Tracy. Upon hearing about the situation Jay-Z and his team stepped in to offer support. “Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community,” said Dania Diaz, Executive Director of Team Roc; Roc Nation’s social justice branch. “Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father.”

This is not the firs time Carter has lent his resources to assist protestors. Earlier this year he fit the bill for Givionne “Gee” Jordan Jr. who was seen being manhandled during a protest in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 31.

