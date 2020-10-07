Once again, Curren$y is out here proving he’s one of the hardest working rappers in the game as he’s dropped a new visual damn near everyday for the past few months!

Okay, we’re exaggerating a tad bit but the man has been on his grizzly and continues to keep his video profile growing with his latest clip to “News On Mute” in which he styles in a huge sneaker closet which doesn’t feature as many Jordans as you’d expect from a successful rapper. Heck, even struggle rappers seem to have more Jordans than Curren$y. Just sayin.’

Stalley meanwhile returns to the rap game and in his new clip to “General City” politics in China Town in a spiffy pair of Union Air Jordan 4 “Nior”’s. See, rappers love their Jordans. We just hope he didn’t copp it from a spot around where he shot this video.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YFN Lucci, Dougie F, and more.

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “NEWS ON MUTE”

STALLEY – “GENERAL CITY”

YFN LUCCI – “MAN DOWN”

JAMZ FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS & DON Q – “BREAKING BARRIERS”

DOUGIE F – “TRAINING DAY”

LANAE – “WHINE”

Curren$y & Harry Fraud “News On Mute,” Stalley “General City” & More | Daily Visuals 10.6.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: