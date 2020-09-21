How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Tussled Award Show Tresses

Octavia Spencer joined the Emmy Awards live from the comfort of her living room. Although the actress was nominated for the Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie category for her role in Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, she opted for a socially distant celebration. Despite her evening in, she showed off a fully glamorous look that included a soft makeup and beautiful loose curls.

Stylist David Stanwell achieved effortless curls on Octavia Spencer’s hair by using products by SH-RD Haircare. He began by applying a small amount of SH-RD Protein Cream ($28.00, www.shrd.us) on washed hair before blow drying. He then used a round brush and blowdried big bouncy bends into her hair. Dividing the hair section by section, he used a curling iron to curl her hair away from face. This created a full bounce and soft waves. David completed the look by applying SH-RD Nutra Therapy Shine Serum ($25.00, www.shrd.us) through the curls to give a gloss. The Nutra Therapy Shine serum also smooths down the cuticle of the hair keeping the curls defined and relaxed removing unwanted frizz or fly-aways.

Octavia’s whimsical curls and soft-glam makeup was partnered with a floral Tadashi Shoji dress and a gold necklace by Sophia Ratner that read “Self Made.”

Although I miss the glitz and the glamour of the red carpet, the introvert inside of me enjoys the idea of celebrities doing full hair and makeup from their living rooms. Time to normalize being comfortably couch chic! Octavia’s look was perfect for the revamped Emmy Awards. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

