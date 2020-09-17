Cincinnati: 3 People Including 2 Police Taken To The Hospital After A Crash

3 people including 2 Cincinnati Police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash.

Via Fox19

The collision was reported about 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Reading Road at Glenwood Avenue in Avondale, according to police.

A woman driving a silver SUV southbound on Reading Road tried to make a left turn when the police SUV crashed into her, police said.

Two officers inside the police vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to police. They were treated and released.

