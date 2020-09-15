Rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset. According to court documents filed at the Fulton County Magistrate, State, and Superior Court, there is a petition for Belcalis Almánzar vs Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the real names for the two rappers.
RELATED: Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cardi B and Offset’s got married in 2018 and had their daughter Kulture, that same year. Their relationship has had many rumors of infidelities and troubles, but the two always managed to work things out in the end, this time legal action has been filed. Check out the court documents below:
Neither Cardi B or Offset have not publicly addressed the filing, but Cardi B recently posted on her IG Stories that she was, “Her Heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”
The Latest:
- Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset [Court Documents Here]
- Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth
- Who’s Cappin?! Andrew Gillum [VIDEO]
- Ohio Man Arrested in Puerto Rico For 1981 Rape
- Steph Curry, Norman Lear & More Are Bringing Animated Reboot Of Good Times To Netflix
- We Shall Overcome: Black Voter Suppression In 2020
- Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts Essential Workers In The Pandemic
- Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss
- Get Unfiltered! Callers Share The Craziest Thing They’ve Done To Catch Their Partner Cheating?
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ray J Files For Divorce
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset [Court Documents Here] was originally published on hotspotatl.com